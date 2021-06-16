Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal Governor in Delhi day after row over letter to Mamata; may meet Amit Shah, PM Modi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Shankar, who arrived here last evening, had made the public a letter slamming Mamata Banerjee government's handling of post-poll violence in the state.

He had accused Banerjee of being silent over post-poll violence in the state and alleged that the government didn't take steps to rehabilitate and compensate the suffering people. Dhankhar in his letter also accused the police and administration in the state of being partisan.

According to media reports, Dhankar could also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is likely to discuss the prevailing situation in the state. He could also discuss a strategy under the anti-defection law to prevent BJP MLAs’ from the possible switch. The Governor will return to Kolkata on June 18.

Meanwhile, the state Home department has responded to Dhankar's letter, saying "it was not consistent with real facts". The department criticised the letter that was shared by the Governor on Twitter, claiming that it was violative of all established norms.

"Government of West Bengal has observed with dismay and distress that the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal has suddenly made public, a letter of his to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, with contents that are not consistent with real facts," the Home Department tweeted.

"The communication format is violative of all established norms. The letter has been written to Hon'ble Chief Minister & released to public media through tweets simultaneously, which disrupts sanctity of such communications," it added.

Rejecting Dhankhar's allegations, the Home Department said that post-poll violence took place when the Election Commission was in charge of law and order in the state.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on several issues since taking over in July 2019.

