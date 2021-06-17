Mamata Banerjee calls West Bengal poll violence claims ‘BJP’s gimmick’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI She asserted that the claims made were completely “baseless”.

Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out any cases of post-election violence and termed it as ‘BJP’s gimmick.’

“There is no political violence going on in the state right now. There may have been one or two sporadic incidents, but those can’t be labelled as incidents of political violence,” she added.

Just a few days earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to Mamata Banerjee complaining about her “studied silence” on cases of post-election violence in the state.

In the letter, the governor wrote, “Such ‘punitive’ decimation of human rights and dignity shames democracy. In spite of your attention having been drawn to the enormity of situation, huge exodus of people in search of cover for life and destruction of property worth crores, there has only been stunning silence at your end and you did not deem it necessary to even deliberate this grave human tragedy in any of the cabinet meetings so far.”

The governor’s remarks came a day after a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met him to discuss the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state. Meanwhile, Dhakar is presently in Delhi and will return on June 18.

Accusing the Centre of not helping the Centre, the CM also said, “No money has been given to the State by the Centre after cyclone Yaas.”

She even said, “Centre trying to bulldoze Twitter as it can't control the microblogging platform.”

