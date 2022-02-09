Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIIMS Delhi discontinues Covid testing prior to inpatient hospitalization, surgeries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday announced that it will discontinue the routine Covid 19 testing conducted prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries. Chiefs and heads of all departments in the hospital, have been asked to notify of this development to the faculty and resident doctors.

The development comes in view of a significant reduction in Covid cases in the national capital.

Earlier, AIIMS had announced that routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries will resume with immediate effect at the hospital. The circular had been issued by the Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Sharma, "It has been decided that routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries in general wards as well as in private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centers to be resumed at the immediate effect on a restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatients beds, and OT services."

Earlier on January 8, AIIMS has suspended all routine in-patient admissions and non-essential surgeries till further orders. During the surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital also decided to shut its specialty clinic and demand hospitalization for COVID 19 positive patients.

