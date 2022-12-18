After Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, Jharkhand man cut his wife into pieces; 12 parts recovered from Sahibganj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational

Sahibgang horror: In another incident of gruesome killings, a man from Jharkhand's Sahebganj was detained on Saturday for allegedly cutting his wife's body into several pieces and dumping them in a remote location. According to a report by the news agency ANI, Sahibgang SP said that the man has been identified as Dildar Ansari and the deceased, Rubika Pahadin, was his second wife.

Further, the senior police official said that the 22-year-old Pahadin belonged to a primitive tribal community and was allegedly killed by her husband. As of now, Jharkhand police have found at least twelve pieces of her body and a search operation has been underway to recover the rest of the parts. "At least 12 parts of the body of a 22-year-old woman belonging to a primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of the body are still missing and the search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife," said SP. As per the latest development, the forensic team has reached the incident site and the police officials will brief the media in the evening.

The incident came to light after the mutilated body of a woman was recovered from an old house in the Santhali Momin Tola area on Saturday evening following a police complaint filed by her family members, reported India Today. Citing the police officials, the report mentioned that Ansari lured the woman with false promises to marry her. Furthermore, police maintained that Ansari might use an electric cutter to chop the body of his wife.

Second such incident after Shraddha Walkar murder case

It is worth mentioning this was the second such incident in the past month a woman was brutally killed and chopped into pieces by her partner. Recently, the nation went in shock after Aaftab Amin Poonawala cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces and kept it in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi. Later, he dumped the pieces across the city over several days.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that was suspected to belong to a 27-year-old woman. The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Shraddha Walkar.

