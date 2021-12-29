Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 3 terrorists killed, cop injured in separate encounters in Jammu & Kashmir

Three terrorists were killed and a policeman injured in two separate encounters between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. While one encounter broke out in Anantnag district, another gunfight took place in Kulgam district – both in south Kashmir.

The first encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants. As the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter. In the initial firing, a police personnel got injured and was shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of the neighbouring Kulgam district. Three unidentified terrorists were killed in the gunfight.

