Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at security bunker in Anantnag

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Anantnag Updated on: December 27, 2021 17:42 IST
Image Source : ANI

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade towards security bunker in Anantnag

Highlights

  • No loss of life reported in the incident
  • Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker at the Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. No loss of life was reported in the incident. 

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists

Earlier on Sunday, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police sources said terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama main Chowk. The injured policemen were hospitalized for treatment. 

