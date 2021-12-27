Monday, December 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, 20 fire tenders rushed to site
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured

Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured

According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Baramula Published on: December 27, 2021 12:36 IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion in Baramulla medical college
Image Source : ANI

Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured

Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.

According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.

Two technicians were injured after an explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the Govt Medical College (GMC) Baramulla oxygen plant. Oxygen plant is functioning normally, said Principal GMC.

Further details are awaited. 

ALSO READ | Ludhiana Court blast: Intelligence inputs reveal involvement of Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News