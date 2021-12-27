Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured

Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.

According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.

Two technicians were injured after an explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the Govt Medical College (GMC) Baramulla oxygen plant. Oxygen plant is functioning normally, said Principal GMC.

Further details are awaited.

