Image Source : PTI (FILE) Terrorists hurl grenade at a police post in J&K's Pulwama

Two policemen were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama main Chowk. The injured policemen have been hospitalized.

