Gujarat: Over 200 healthcare workers in 15 state-run hospitals test Covid positive

Gujarat is witnessing a spike in new coronavirus cases. Scores of healthcare workers have also tested positive for infection. According to the health department data, around 215 healthcare workers in 15 state-run hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them are currently under home isolation and being monitored round the clock.

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. Gujarat had last reported more than 7,000 cases in a day at 7,135 on May 17 last year. On Monday, the state had recorded 6,097 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Around 154 healthcare workers who have tested positive for Covid belong to the public health sector in Ahmedabad. While 64 are from the SVP Hospital, 40 are from the Civil Hospital in the city. 18 workers are from LG Hospital, 15 from GMERS, 9 from government dental college, 6 from Gujarat Cancer Society Medical College and two from Shardaben General Hospital.

In central Gujarat, 12 healthcare workers at SSH Hospital in Vadodara and three nurses at GMERS in Gotri have tested positive. At Gandhinagar's GMERS, 17 workers have been found positive.

In Saurashtra region, five healthcare workers at Rajkot Civil Hospital have tested positive for Covid. At Jamnagar's Civil Hospital, four healthcare workers have tested positive while three at Bhavnagar's Civil Hospital. In south Gujarat, around 98 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid.

In view of the rising cases, the state government has announced that a maximum of 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, religious or political events, including wedding functions. The decision to put a cap on participation at such events was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the current coronavirus situation during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar. As per the release, the new curb will remain in place across the state till 6 am of January 22.

Other restrictions, such as a night curfew in 10 cities, which were announced on January 7, will also remain in force across the state till January 22.

On January 7, the Gujarat government had extended the night curfew time in 10 cities by two hours and also announced that there would be no in-person classes at schools for students of Grades 1 to 9 till January 31 as part of efforts to further curb the spread of the infection. From January 7, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am came into force in 10 major cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Anand and Nadiad. Shops and other commercial establishments in these cities can operate till 10 pm, while home delivery of food is allowed till 11 pm. Across the state, sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to organise sports events without spectators, while cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries and auditoriums can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

