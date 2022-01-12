Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
  4. Covid: Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka emerge as 'states of concern,' says Centre

Covid: Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka emerge as 'states of concern,' says Centre

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.

January 12, 2022
Gurugram: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram

  • There has been a sharp surge in Covid cases in India: Centre
  • 'Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per WHO'
  • 'Currently, 300 districts are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent'

There has been a sharp surge in Covid cases in India and active cases 9,35,310 as of January 12, Centre on Wednesday said. The Ministry of Health also added that 159 countries, including eight countries in Europe reported an increase of cases by more than 2 times in the last two weeks. It also said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat have emerged as 'states of concern.'  

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry while addressing the media said 115 deaths globally and 1 death in India have been confirmed. "Total 115 confirmed deaths globally due to Omicron and 1 death in India. Emerging states of concern (reporting surge in COVID cases) are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat."

"Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per WHO. Data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta," he added.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.

"After a review meeting by PM over COVID situation, we have revised our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases. Currently, 300 districts in India are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent," Agarwal said.

