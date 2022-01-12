Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Captain Amarinder Singh tests COVID positive.

Highlights Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tested COVID positive on Jan 12

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress

A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, had tested positive for infection

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (January 12) said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, the Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress said it has got a “hockey stick with ball” as the party symbol for the February 14 state assembly polls.

“Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol- Hockey Stick with Ball. #Bas Hun Goal Krna Baki (Making goals only left now),” the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet earlier.

The PLC has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the state assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh who was made to resign last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had left the Congress and then had formed his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

Voting will be held in Punjab on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

