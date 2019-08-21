Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Watch Video | Woman driver in Pune repeatedly hits parked cars, CCTV camera captures

Watch Video | Woman driver in Pune repeatedly hits parked cars, CCTV camera captures

The incident, reported Tuesday in Pune's Ramnagar and was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The case into the matter has been registered. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2019 17:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Woman driver in Pune hits cars parked nearby

A woman driver in Pune was seen hitting a few other cars parked nearby. The incident, reported Tuesday in Pune's Ramnagar and was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. During the action, the woman damaged three cars with her own. 

Commenting on the act, Additional CP, Pimpri-Chinchawad said a case has been registered. 

"A woman driver damaged three cars with her car in Ramnagar area; Case registered, further investigation underway," the police said. 

News agency ANI posted a video of the incident. 

Also Watch | Car rams people on busy pedestrians street in Bengaluru

Also Watch | Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySC to hear on Friday Chidambaram's plea seeking stay of Delhi HC order