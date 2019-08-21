Watch Video | Woman driver in Pune repeatedly hits parked cars, CCTV camera captures

Image Source : ANI Woman driver in Pune hits cars parked nearby

A woman driver in Pune was seen hitting a few other cars parked nearby. The incident, reported Tuesday in Pune's Ramnagar and was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. During the action, the woman damaged three cars with her own.

Commenting on the act, Additional CP, Pimpri-Chinchawad said a case has been registered.

"A woman driver damaged three cars with her car in Ramnagar area; Case registered, further investigation underway," the police said.

News agency ANI posted a video of the incident.

#WATCH A driver hits her car against a parked car repeatedly, in Pune's Ramnagar area. Additional CP, Pimpri-Chinchawad says, "A woman driver damaged three cars with her car in Ramnagar area; Case registered, further investigation underway." (20th August) pic.twitter.com/QE1kLrWsJF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

Also Watch | Car rams people on busy pedestrians street in Bengaluru

Also Watch | Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka