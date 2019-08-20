Video: Car rams people on busy pedestrians street in Bengaluru

Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: August 20, 2019 8:04 IST
A SUV ploughed into pedestrians outside a Bengaluru eatery, shocking video of which has emerged. The video shows men having snacks and two women shoppers on the footpath when a SUV came crashing into the crowd. 

The 12-second video shows the car coming out of nowhere and then hitting the two-wheelers parked near the footpath before ramming pedestrians. 

The incident took place on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru around 2 pm on Sunday. 

The car ran over 7 pedestrians, and luckily there were no severe injuries. The driver was arrested later for drunken and rash driving. 

