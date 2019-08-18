Video: Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka

Image Source : INDIA TV Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka

A giant crocodile was rescued from a 40-feet-deep well in Nippani area in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday.

The crocodile is believed to have flown in floods through the Krishna river.

A video of the reptile emerging out of the well in Karnataka's Belagavi district area, also highlights the condition in Karnataka in the recent floods.

#WATCH the most challenging rescue operation of a crocodile got struck inside 40 feet well in #Belgavi district of Karnataka on Saturday. Team of Karnataka Forest department had a tough time to rescue this huge creature safely. pic.twitter.com/SYjabw7Fp8 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 18, 2019

Gaurabhai Nimbalkar, a resident of Belagavi district, spotted the crocodile in the well while he was switching on the motor. He immediately informed his son Santosh.

Santosh then alerted the Karnataka Forest department after his father told him about the huge reptile.

The crocodile was rescued by Karnataka Forest department from well.

