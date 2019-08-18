Sunday, August 18, 2019
     
  4. Video: Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka

Video: Dramatic rescue of crocodile stuck in 40-feet-deep well in Karnataka

A giant crocodile was rescued from a 40-feet-deep well in Nippani area in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday.  

T Raghavan T Raghavan
New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2019 10:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

A giant crocodile was rescued from a 40-feet-deep well in Nippani area in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday.

The crocodile is believed to have flown in floods through the Krishna river.

A video of the reptile emerging out of the well in Karnataka's Belagavi district area, also highlights the condition in Karnataka in the recent floods.

Gaurabhai Nimbalkar, a resident of Belagavi district, spotted the crocodile in the well while he was switching on the motor. He immediately informed his son Santosh. 

Santosh then alerted the Karnataka Forest department after his father told him about the huge reptile.

The crocodile was rescued by Karnataka Forest department from well.

