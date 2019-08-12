Karnataka floods: Giant crocodile takes shelter on rooftop of flood affected house in Belgaum | Watch

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam and Odisha, creating a flood-like situation in the states. Today, in a dramatic visual, a giant crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum, Karnataka.

#WATCH What happened when water level of River Krishna receded in Ajitha Village of Raybag Taluka in #Belagavi District in Karnataka on Sunday. A giant crocodile was sitting on the roof top to welcome the villagers. #KarnatakaFloods2019 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/CRBpvVXrQQ — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 12, 2019

As heavy rainfall has caused havoc in several parts of Gujarat also, crocodiles were spotted in Vadodara. Earlier this month, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans had caught a crocodile swimming in waterlogged residential areas of Vadodara in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief works are on in full swing in flood-ravaged districts of Karnataka, with a let-up in the rains and water receding in most of the affected areas.

Eighty taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains, reported PTI.

A total of 5,81,702 people have been evacuated till last evening and 1168 relief camps have been opened where 3,27,354 people are taking shelter. Over 50,000 animals have also been rescued.

Fire and Emergency services, State Disaster Response Force(SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army are carrying out the rescue and relief operation

Four choppers of the Indian Air Force and one from the navy have also been pressed into service.

ALSO READ: Crocodile's day out: Vadodara neighbourhood sees scary visitor amid heavy downpour | Video

ALSO READ: Crocodiles hit the streets in Vadodara, almost eat up dog. Watch video