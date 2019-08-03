Croc's day out: Vadodara neighbourhood sees a giant, scaly visitor amid heavy downpour | Video

Image Source : AJAY KAMBLE NDRF jawans with the captured crocodile.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans caught a crocodile swimming in waterlogged residential areas of Vadodara in Gujarat. The city and surrounding areas have received severe beating from the rain gods over last few days. This had resulted in waterlogging in almost all areas of the city. Heavy downpour resulted in rise in the waters of Vishwamitri river and residents had to face a lot of hardships as they tried moving around in the city.

Unexpected outcome of rivers breaching their banks was crocodiles on the roads of Vadodara. The fearsome creatures were seen swimming in the floodwaters and had almost a free reign much to the horrors of the residents.

NDRF jawans, who are posted in Vadodara for rescue and relief efforts caaght hold of one such reptilian on Saturday afternoon. The capture was made in Badsar area of Vadodara.

Videos of crocodiles swimming freely in Vadodara waters are being posted by users on social media. In one such video, the croc was even seen attacking a dog that managed to escape just in time. Watch the video below.

Check out another such video

