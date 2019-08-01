Crocodiles hit the streets in Vadodara, almost eat up dog. Watch video

Image Source : INDIA TV Crocodiles hit the streets in Vadodara, almost eats up dog. Watch video

To make matters worse in Vadodara, which has been facing heavy rains for almost 24 hours now, a large number of crocodiles have entered the city.

In videos that are being shared online, crocodiles can be seen roaming the streets -- that have turned into streams now.

Among the videos, one gut-wrenching video shows a crocodile eating up a dog -- well, almost.

The video shows a water-logged street and two stray dogs trying to escape a crocodile that was casually wading through the water, trying to sneak up on the dogs.

The crocodile was inches closer to one of the dog but luckily the canine managed to escape.

Several such videos of crocodiles roaming in the flooded streets are being shared on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has registered over 46 per cent of the average monsoon rains so far.

After drenching Vadodara for around 24 hours, the rains relented eventually, providing a major relief for the local administration.

The torrential downpour, which continued from 6 a.m. on Wednesday till the evening, saw a record breaking 499 millimeters (mm) of rainfall in Vadodara city in just 18 hours.

More than 5,000 people were rescued by the police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Vadodara. All schools in the city were closed.

