Assam floods? No sweat: Tiger lounges in a comfy house after water enters Kaziranga

Wildlives in the Kaziranga national park, continue to move towards a safer place as about 90 per cent of the world-renowned national park have submerged in floodwaters.
One such incident of a Royal Bengal tiger taking shelter at a house near the national park has created a wide sensation on social media.
In the image tweeted by the Wildlife Trust India, the tiger is seen ‘relaxing’ on what appears to be a bed, peering from a hole ripped into the wall.
“A Billion Choices says the bag but this #tiger chooses bed n breakfast to escape #AssamFloods. Our team @wti_org_india @action4ifaw with @kaziranga_ working to ensure safe passage to the #forest #Kaziranga @vivek4wild @AzzedineTDownes,” the Wildlife Trust India tweeted.
The animal is apparently tired and hungry after battling the flood.
The owner of the house said he got alarmed about his “surprise guest” on hearing the screams of people nearby.
The Wildlife Trust of India that was providing constant updates on the situation said they will wait until dark to give the tiger a safe passage from the house to the forest.
The floods have dealt a heavy blow to wildlife in Kaziranga where at least 17 animals since last week. Nine of the 17 deaths were caused by vehicle hits when they were trying to make their way out of Kaziranga.
