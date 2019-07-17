Image Source : TWITTER @PARVEENKASWAN Video of deer trying to save themselves from drowning in Kaziranga tells you the story of Assam floods

Death toll of animals in Kaziranga National Park due to Assam floods has gone upto 30. While many animals have move towards highlands, a video has emerged that shows deer trying to save themselves from drowning. The helpless animals are wading through neck-deep waters looking for a safer place.

The nearly 2-minute clip has distressed netizens, who have been sharing it on all social media platforms, to increase the awareness of the devastating situation, faced by the wildlife.

Floods in Assam continues to worsen with incessant rain swelling already raging rivers, inundating villages and 90 per cent of Kaziranga National Park. Brahmaputra was flowing alarmingly above dangerous levels.

IFS (Indian Forest Service) Parveen Kaswan shared the clip of the deer on Twitter and informed his followers about the tragic story behind it. "90% of #Kaziranga is under water now. #Disaster happens for #wildlife also," an excerpt from Kaswan's tweet read. He explained that it is difficult for animals too, and not just humans, to find a safe location at the time of a natural disaster.

This will melt your heart.



90% of #Kaziranga is under water now. #Disaster happens for #wildlife also. It increases when habitat is reduced and criss-crossed by other infrastructure. In the time of such disaster it becomes difficult for them to reach at a safer location. pic.twitter.com/E1yowPPJ1b — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 16, 2019

#Disaster strikes all !!



A desperate family of deers in #Kaziranga looking for shelter in human habitats. Lost in the water. WA. pic.twitter.com/OnYGgOuNaa — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 17, 2019

After the video went viral, twitterati began to question if the government was taking necessary steps to protect the wildlife from such disaster.

The IFS officer however responded to various images showing staffs on protection and rescue duty.

Some will be lucky. A team of wildlife rescuers get hold of a #Rhino calf in Kaziranga. In the time of disasters. Courtesy WA. pic.twitter.com/d2xqbK1QuG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 16, 2019

The Kaziranga National Park is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Other animals such as tigers, elephants, sloth bears, monkeys and musk deer are also found in the forest.

Ninety per cent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of the state is still submerged in flood, a statement from the Assam Ministry of Forest and Environment said.

Besides forest guards, a State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team was engaged alongside Assam Police personnel in vulnerable spots of the park.

Till now, six accidents have been reported on the national highway, causing the death of five Hog Deer and a Sambar, Five other animals in the park are reported to have succumbed to injuries "for various reasons due to flood".

Meanwhile, over 83,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday spoken to Chief Minister Sonowal to take stock of the flood situation, including the condition of the KNP, and assured all possible help and support.

