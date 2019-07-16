In pictures: Monsoon mayhem across Assam

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people having been affected, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.
Flood situation in Assam continues to deteriorate as River Brahmaputra that flows through the northeastern state has crossed the danger mark.
So far, 15 people have died in the floods in Assam this year, while 31 of the 33 districts in Assam have been affected by the current spell of heavy rain.
Over 43 lakh people have been affected in the flood situation that is worsening every hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday and took stock of the situation in the state.
Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people having been affected, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.
Here are the pictures that will tell you the story of worsening flood situation in the state: