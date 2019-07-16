In pictures: Monsoon mayhem across Assam

Image Source : PTI People are seen taking shelter on the roof of their house. Situations are adverse but they have to survive and to breathe.

Flood situation in Assam continues to deteriorate as River Brahmaputra that flows through the northeastern state has crossed the danger mark.

So far, 15 people have died in the floods in Assam this year, while 31 of the 33 districts in Assam have been affected by the current spell of heavy rain.

Over 43 lakh people have been affected in the flood situation that is worsening every hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday and took stock of the situation in the state.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people having been affected, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Here are the pictures that will tell you the story of worsening flood situation in the state:

Image Source : AP Women carrying drinking water walk through a flooded road in Burha Burhi village in Assam.

Image Source : PTI A makeshift kitchen on the go! With their house lost in the Assam deluge, they take the aid of a handmade raft to remain buoyant.

Image Source : PTI Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink. It’s a matter of few metres and the tubewell supplying the most important thing to those villagers will be lost under that murky water of the Brahmaputra.

Image Source : PTI A herd of bison move to a higher ground at the Kaziranga National Park due to flood.

Image Source : AP Flood-affected children sit near their belongings in Pabhokathi village, east of Guwahati.

Image Source : PTI A elderly person sits on a chair outside his temple (Naam ghar) as his house is partialy submerged in flood water.

Image Source : PTI Rhinoceros and their calves find temporary shelter at an elevated patch of land in the flooded national park.

Image Source : PTI Elephant on the run for a better shelter after 90 percent of the Kaziranga National Park got submerged in water.

Image Source : PTI Mother and daughter wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains.

Image Source : AP The kid chose the apt means of transport to commute to his destination.