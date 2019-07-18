Assam floods: Here is how you can donate to those in need

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Donate for Assam Chief Minister relief funds -- Milaap

Assam floods this year has affected over 43 lakh people across 30 districts of the state. A total of 83,000 people were forced to evacuated from flooded areas to 183 relief camps. Road connectivity to Upper Assam has been cut off and ferry services were called off earlier due to water strong currents.

The rising water level of the Brahmaputra river is threatening to submerge parts of Guwahati. The river is flowing above the danger level in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri along with rivers Burhidehing at Khowang in Dibrugarh district, Subansiri river at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali river at Sonitpur, Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district.

To help the people reeling under the massive flood, the Chief Minister Relief Fund in collaboration with Milaap has become a bridge between the donators and the flood victims. The fundraisers have collected around Rs 321,198 so far and they need more to provide basic reliefs to those whose lives have been devastated by the floods. Here are the ways you can help the people who are affected by the floods in Assam.

How to donate for Assam floods?

You can make your donation to Assam Chief Minister Relief Funds -- Milaap by either of the below-given methods:

1. Through bank account: You can make a transaction from your bank account to the virtual bank account of the Chief Minister of Assam.

Virtual account name: ASSAM CHIEF MINISTER RELIEF FUNDS - Milaap

Account number: 8080811090946

IFSC code: YESB0CMSNOC

2. You can also use the digital modes of transferring the donation amount. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is another way for fundraising.

UPI: givetomlpcmrfassam@yesbankltd

3. Paytm has also roped in for the fundraiser. The direct link is given below to donate the amount through Paytm

Donation for Assam Chief Minister relief funds through Paytm

This virtual bank account (VBA) is created by Milaap, specifically for this fundraiser. Milaap is playing as the medium, as the funds donated will be received by it and then transferred to the beneficiaries. You should also know that the money transfer is allowed only from Indian Bank accounts.

To receive payment acknowledgement, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Once you have made the transfer, visit the website -- milaap.org/payments.

Step 2: Enter your email and UTR (txn reference number).

Step 3: After submission, the payment acknowledgement will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: You can download it for your reference.

You can even check your name in the list displayed on the website -- milaap.org/fundraisers, after making a transaction.