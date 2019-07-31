Vadodara schools declare holiday; Gujarat braces for major monsoon downpour likely tomorrow

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Large parts of Vadodara are already flooded

Gujarat latest news: The land of Gaekwars has a proud military history but it also has had to bow before nature's fury. Vadodara is getting ready to face downpour that has already caused flooding in many parts of the city. Citizens are having to wade through thigh-high water in order to conduct their business. Vehicles are breaking down and life is out of gear. To add to the trouble, it is expected that the city will face more rains on Thursday. Schools in the city have declared holiday on Thursday (July 31, 2019). All schools, government and private, will be shut tomorrow.

Weather forecasting agency, SkyMet has said that light to moderate rain and thunder shower is expected in Vadodara in next 6-12 hours. Thundershowers will be accompanied by isolated heavy and strong gusty winds.

Similar weather forecast has been predicted for many parts of Gujarat.

These include Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Aravali, Banas Kantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Marvi, Narmada, Navsari, Panch Mahals, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabar Kantha, Surat, Surendranagar.

India Meteorological Department has released fresh prediction for monsoon rains across the country. The table below includes rainfall predictions for next 5 days.

IMD forecast

In the table, it can easily be seen that wideapread showers (WS) are expected in Gujarat region.

