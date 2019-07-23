Image Source : PTI Thiruvananthapuram tense as BJP Yuva Morcha and Left backed students wing clash

The Secretariat march taken out by activists of the Yuva Morcha in Thiruvanathapuram by the youth wing of the BJP, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, turned violent on Tuesday.

As the activists tried to enter the Secretariat, police used water cannons and burst teargas shells to chase them away.

However, when they refused to disperse, lathis were used.

The march was inaugurated by state BJP president, P S Sreedharan Pillai.

This is the second consecutive day that the Secretariat complex has become a war zone.

On Monday, activists of the Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) had taken out a march, protesting against the issues relating to the University College, which had also turned violent following which police used lathis and burst teargas shells to disperse them.

SFI college unit president and secretary R Sivaranjith and N Nazeem, the prime accused, respectively were among those arrested in connection with the stabbing incident on July 12.

Police had also seized answer sheets and a seal from the house of Sivaranjith.

The two were found ranked first and 28th in the Kerala Public Service commission rank-list for Civil Police officers.

In the wake of the various allegations against the commission, the PSC Chairman M K Sakeer, who had been summoned by Governor P Sathasivam, had met him Monday and clarified about the process followed in the examination.

He had also explained the review actions taken after the recent allegations.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress-led UDF will organise a blockade of the Secretariat on July 25, demanding a judicial probe into the University College violence and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the PSC examinations.

