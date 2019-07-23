Centre downgrades security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

The Home Ministry has on Tuesday downgraded the security cover of some politicians including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
This scaling down of security cover provided to former Bihar Chief Minister was done keeping in mind his prison sentence.
Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving jail term in Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi for his role in the fodder scam.
Security cover given to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was also scaled down. Akhilesh enjoyed the Z+ security cover given to him by the central government.
The Home Ministry has now taken away the black cat commandos that used to guard him.
