PM Modi's 'special friend' surprises him in Parliament. See pictures

A "very special friend" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised him in the Parliament today.

In a picture posted on PM Modi's Instagram profile, a baby can be seen sitting comfortably in his lap. The prime minister is also playfully engrossed with the child.

On several occasions earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his affection towards children even it meant breaking protocols at times.