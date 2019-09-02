Image Source : PTI Road accident: Chinese man dies at Noida hospital

A Chinese national, who had met with a road accident here last week, died during treatment at private hospital on Monday, police said.

Xong Lisu alias Eric, around 31, was in a Maruti Brezza when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 while returning from work in Sector 63, police said.

"He was admitted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries today," a police official said, adding that an FIR had been registered at the Sector 39 police station and further probe was underway.

The official told PTI that Lisu had come to India on August 4 and was associated with a private company in Sector 63.

"He had come to supervise some project there," the policeman added.

