Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE 1 killed, 15 injured in road accident in UP

A woman was killed and 15 others were injured when their tempo was hit by a tractor here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when some people belonging to Chak Vitara village were on their way to attend a religious function, police station in-charge Ashok Pal said.

While Santara Devi (48) died on the spot, 15 others were injured and admitted to hospital, Pal said, adding the driver of the tractor fled from the scene.

In another accident, an ex-serviceman was killed and his wife seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Ghazipur.

Amardev Yadav (46) was on his way to the market with his wife when the accident took place near Adarsh village on Wednesday and fled, police said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Yadav dead, police said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.

ALSO READ: Of luxury cars and Arsalan biryani: A gruesome road accident becomes Kolkata's talking point

ALSO READ: Three killed in accident near Karnal

ALSO READ: AI-based tech upgrade in UP buses to curb accidents