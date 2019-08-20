Three killed in accident near Karnal

Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
The incident took place on the national highway near Uchani village, Investigating Officer in the case, Vijay Kumar said over phone.

Chandigarh Published on: August 20, 2019 13:07 IST
Three persons were killed when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck near Karnal in Haryana on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place on national highway near Uchani village, Investigating Officer in the case, Vijay Kumar said over phone.

Kumar said all the three deceased were men.

The accident took place when the three were returning from the Delhi airport.

“It is not clear yet how the car jumped the divider. We are investigating whether the vehicle's tyre burst or if the driver fell asleep or any other cause. After jumping the divider, the car collided with a truck on the other side of the road,” he said.

