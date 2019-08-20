Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Three killed in accident near Karnal

Three persons were killed when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck near Karnal in Haryana on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place on national highway near Uchani village, Investigating Officer in the case, Vijay Kumar said over phone.

Kumar said all the three deceased were men.

The accident took place when the three were returning from the Delhi airport.

“It is not clear yet how the car jumped the divider. We are investigating whether the vehicle's tyre burst or if the driver fell asleep or any other cause. After jumping the divider, the car collided with a truck on the other side of the road,” he said.

ALSO READ: AI-based tech upgrade in UP buses to curb accidents

ALSO READ: SC grants CBI two more weeks to complete probe in accident case involving Unnao rape survivor

ALSO READ: UP accident: Seven crushed to death in Harora village