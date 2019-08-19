SC grants CBI two more weeks to complete probe in accident case involving Unnao rape survivor

Image Source : FILE IMAGE SC grants CBI 2 more weeks to complete probe in accident case involving Unnao rape survivor

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: Delhi Court frames fresh charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar charged with murder of survivor's father

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: Lawyer of victim's mother alleges death threat from expelled BJP MLA Sengar