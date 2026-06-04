Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar allocates portfolios, keeps finance; Priyank Kharge gets home: Check full list

Bengaluru:

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced the allocation of portfolios to 13 Cabinet ministers. Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister along with 13 ministers. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Council of Ministers is 34, including the CM. The portfolio distribution reflects a mix of experienced leaders and key political figures who have been entrusted with some of the state's most important departments. Chief Minister Shivakumar has retained the Finance Department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), emphasising his direct oversight of the state's fiscal management and administrative functioning.

Key portfolios assigned

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has been given charge of the Revenue Department along with the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department. Priyank Kharge has been entrusted with the Home Department, one of the most significant ministries in the state government. He will also oversee the Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) portfolio.

Full list of portfolio allocation

DK Shivakumar: Finance, DPAR

Dr G Parameshwara: Revenue, Youth Empowerment and Sports

Priyank Kharge: Home, IT-BT

KJ George: Energy, Tourism

MB Patil: Heavy and Medium Industries

Satish Jarkiholi: Public Works Department

Krishna Byre Gowda: Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA)

Ramalinga Reddy: Water Resources

KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies

Byrathi Suresh: Transport

UT Khader: Health

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah: Urban Development

Sharanaprakash Patil: Medical Education

Eshwar Khandre: Rural Development

(Image Source : REPORTER)List of ministers and their portfolios.

What the portfolio allocation indicates

Political observers believe the allocation reflects the government's focus on balancing governance, infrastructure development, economic growth and welfare delivery. By retaining the Finance Department, Chief Minister Shivakumar is expected to play a central role in shaping the state's fiscal priorities and major policy decisions.

Shivakumar on lack of women's representation in his Cabinet

Amid criticism over the lack of women's representation in his newly formed Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said there are several vacancies in the ministry and that opportunities will be provided in the coming days. "Let them (BJP) wait; there are a lot of vacancies. Last time, too, there were no women in the first round.

We are all there," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question on opposition criticism over the absence of women in the Cabinet. Stating that the Congress government has implemented several schemes for women, he said, "We have set a model in the country." Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, criticised the government for not inducting any woman into the ministry.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka's 18th CM, G Parameshwara sworn in as Deputy CM | Video