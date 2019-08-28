Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Telangana: Three school children die in bus accident

Three children died and two were injured when a private school bus in which they were travelling overturned at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, police said on Wednesday.

The bus carrying 28 children, rammed into a divider and overturned, killing two on the spot. Another died on the way to the hospital, they said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and his blood samples were sent for medical examination to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, they said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would extend necessary assistance to the families of the deceased.

The minister also said departments concerned would verify all the records pertaining to the school and the vehicle.

Also Read | Dumper collides with school bus in Gurugram, 30 students escape unhurt

Also Read | 1 killed, 15 injured in road accident in UP

Also Read | AI-based tech upgrade in UP buses to curb accidents