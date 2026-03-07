Delhi: Man killed in Holi clash, vehicles torched and roads blocked amid tight security in Uttam Nagar | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A violent altercation during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar has left one man dead, triggered arrests and ignited widespread unrest, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order. On March 4 (Wednesday), tensions boiled over between neighbours from different communities in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area amid Holi festivities. A 25-year-old man named Tarun suffered severe injuries in the clash and was rushed to medical treatment, but he succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

The dispute, which started as a neighbourhood disagreement, quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, highlighting underlying frictions in the densely populated locality. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as revelers turned aggressive, with Tarun bearing the brunt of the violence.

Swift police action and multiple arrests

Delhi Police responded promptly, arresting four individuals linked to the incident. Investigations continue to uncover the full sequence of events and identify any additional suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, confirmed the arrests and outlined proactive measures to contain fallout.

"The incident happened on March 4," Singh noted, emphasising that police have zoned the area into sectors and sub-sectors for targeted monitoring.

Escalating unrest: Arson and road blockades

By March 6 (Friday), grief and anger fuelled further chaos. Protesters, including members of Hindu political outfits, blocked major roads for hours, paralysing traffic in Uttam Nagar. In a brazen act, demonstrators set a car and a motorcycle ablaze, intensifying the standoff. The protests stemmed directly from Tarun's death turning a festive occasion into a flashpoint for communal discord.

Security heightened to prevent further violence

In response to the spiraling situation, authorities ramped up security significantly. Police deployed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units alongside local patrols on motorcycles and vehicles conducting round-the-clock checks. DCP Singh detailed the strategy: "We have made adequate security arrangements. CRPF outside forces have also been deployed. We are doing continuous patrolling."

To foster calm, officers engaged community leaders from both sides, urging restraint and warning against rumors that could exacerbate tensions.

Delhi Police appeals for peace amid ongoing probe

DCP Singh made a public plea for harmony, stating, "We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order. Do not pay attention to rumours and not support those who create trouble." With investigations underway and security locked down, police aim to prevent retaliation while piecing together evidence. The incident serves as a stark reminder of how festivals can ignite deeper societal rifts in urban India, underscoring the need for vigilance during such high-spirited events.