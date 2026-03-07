War Machine OTT release: When and where to stream Alan Ritchson and Stephan James' action thriller online

New Delhi:

The sci-fi action thriller War Machine has recently hit OTT screens, and fans are already eager to know where they can stream the film. Starring Alan Ritchson and Stephan James, the movie is directed by Patrick Hughes.

For the unversed, the film was initially released in theatres in Australia on February 12, 2026. It later premiered globally on the OTT platform Netflix on March 6, 2026. Read on to find out where you can watch War Machine online.

War Machine OTT release

The sci-fi action thriller is currently available to stream on Netflix. Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including English (original), Hindi, Hindi (Audio Description), Tamil, and Telugu.

War Machine: Plot

For those wondering about the film’s storyline, War Machine follows a combat engineer who must lead his unit in a fight against a giant otherworldly killing machine during an Army Ranger training exercise. Take a look at the official trailer below:

War Machine: IMDb rating and cast

The film currently has an IMDb rating of 6.5. Apart from Alan Ritchson and Stephan James, War Machine also features Dennis Quaid, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber, Alex King, and Jack Patten in key roles.

War Machine: Production details

The film is produced by Patrick Hughes, Todd Lieberman and Alexander Young under the banner of Netflix, Lionsgate, Hidden Pictures, Huge Film, and Range Media Partners

