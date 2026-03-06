Aspirants Season 3: Prime Video shares trailer, new seasons calls for new twists and fresh entries | Watch

New Delhi:

The magic of TVF's original stories captivates audiences. After blockbuster series like Panchayat, Gullak and Kota Factory, another cult classic, Aspirants, is set to return with its third season. Based on the struggles of UPSC exams and friendship, the series has received an impressive 9.1 rating on IMDb, making it even more popular than Panchayat.

The story of Abhilash, SK, Guri and Dhairya has struck a special chord with young audiences. Recently, the entertainment platform Prime Video officially announced its third season. The series will stream soon, but a trailer has already been released, offering a glimpse into the new story.

What's in Aspirants season 3 trailer?

This time, the story has progressed significantly, with the battle of an IAS officer being witnessed. Power and old friendships will clash. Releasing the trailer, the makers wrote in the caption, 'Postings are obtained through the system...but relationships get results through time.'

This time, Sandeep Bhaiya will be seen directly locking horns with DM Abhilash, along with new entries making way into the show.

Watch the Aspirants season 3 trailer:

These stars will be seen in third season

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), this season is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey and Tengam Selin reprise their roles, while Jatin Goswami joins the team as a new member.

Aspirants season 3 release date

Aspirants Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 13. It is significant to note that the first was released on Prime Video in April 2021. While the second season was released in October 2023, the third season is coming after three years.

The first two seasons were hits and well-received by OTT audiences. Now it remains to see how the third season will perform on Prime Video.

