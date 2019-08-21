Dumper collides with school bus in Gurugram, 30 students escape unhurt

Image Source : PTI School bus collides with dumper in Gurugram

Nearly 30 students of Delhi Public School suffered a narrow escape Wednesday after their school bus was hit by a dumper in Gurugram. The incident was reported from sector 72 area. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was taking a U-turn near Tata Primanti Housing Society around 2.30 p.m. and the dumper hit it while trying to overtake, shattering windshields of the bus.

Commenting on the accident, Thomas, school transport manager, said "The driver had stopped the bus some 10 meters to de-board three students. It was moving very slowly. After the accident, the errant dumper driver left the dumper on the spot and fled."

The driver and the owner of the bus have registered an FIR against the dumper driver, he added.

Children, some 4-8 years old, were frightened and were assured and comforted by the attendants in the bus, Thomas said. As the driver informed the school about the mishap, we sent another bus and dropped students at their respective stops, he added.

Confirming the accident, Subhash Bokan, Gurugram police PRO, said, "We have received a written complaint from the school. Both vehicles have been seized," he said.

