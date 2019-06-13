‘Let me speak the truth’: Priyanka Gandhi rebukes party workers for under-performing in Lok Sabha polls

Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi reprimanded the party workers at her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh for “not giving their best” in Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka, who had accompanied Sonia Gandhi for a thanksgiving visit to Raebareli, the only constituency that the Congress won in Uttar Pradesh in last month's national election, said she had been “asked to speak” so she would not mince words about party men not doing enough to ensure a victory.

"I did not want to deliver any speech here but since I have been made to speak, let me speak the truth. The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli," a visibly upset Priyanka said.

She further said she would find out the name of workers who “did not work in favour of the party” in the Lok Sabha election.

Priyanka had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Raebareli and Amethi but the party lost all the seats in UP leaving Raebareli.

Priyanka reviewed the party’s performance in the state and gave a feedback to the booth-level workers on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)

