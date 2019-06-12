Congress leaders not ready for alliance in UP

Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit Rae bareli

Congress leaders from 40 districts in Uttar Pradesh have asked the party leadership not to opt for alliance with other parties in future.

Party leaders, who met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Bhuyemau Guest house in Rae Bareli on Wednesday, said that the party should make an effort to stand on its own feet.

Former MP Dr Sanjay Singh, who was present at the meeting, told reporters, "All those present were of the unanimous view that we should move ahead without forging any alliances. We need to strengthen the Congress and motivate the workers."

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were in Rae Bareli on Wednesday on a thanksgiving visit.

A meeting of Congress candidates and office bearers from 40 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh had also taken place on Wednesday.

Some of the candidates spoke of EVM glitches that thay said had given the BJP an edge.

"Some of us told the leaders that people voted for Congress but the result favoured the BJP. Other leaders said that the communal factor polarised votes which led to Congress defeat," said a candidate who did not wish to be identified.

Priyanka Gandhi also asked party workers about the upcoming by-elections to 12 Assembly seats and majority of them felt that the party should contest the seats with renewed confidence.

It is noteworthy that earlier, party leaders felt that the Congress should avoid contesting the by-elections since another defeat would further demoralise the cadres.

Sonia Gandhi will host a thanksgiving dinner in Rae Bareli in which 2,500 party workers have been invited.

This is Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli after the Lok Sabha elections.

Rae Bareli was the only seat that the Congress won in Uttar Pradesh in the recent elections.