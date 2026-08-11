Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter makes emergency landing in Bengal's Kolaghat due to bad weather

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in East Medinipur district on Tuesday after weather conditions deteriorated while he was travelling to Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur.

Adhikari had taken off from Dumdum by helicopter for Keshpur, where he was scheduled to attend a programme commemorating freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and pay tribute to him.

According to officials, the helicopter was en route to Keshpur when the pilot decided to make a precautionary landing at an open ground in Kolaghat due to the unfavourable weather conditions. The decision was taken as a safety measure while the aircraft was still on its way to the scheduled destination.

The helicopter landed safely at Kolaghat, and there were no reports of any untoward incident following the emergency landing. After the aircraft landed, Adhikari continued his journey to the scheduled venue by road to attend the programme in Keshpur.

CBI arrests 2 accused for giving contract to kill Suvendu Adhikari's aide

In another development, the CBI has arrested two key suspects in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and is investigating their suspected links with a rival political party in the state, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as brothers Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar, who had worked as associates of Rath. According to officials, the agency’s investigation has revealed that Sagar Sonkar was allegedly in regular contact with the office of a rival political party through landline calls while he was working with Rath.

The two accused were to be produced before a special court in Kolkata on Friday, officials said.

Rath was shot dead on May 6 by motorcycle-borne assailants while he was travelling in a car near Madhyamgram in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The killing had raised questions over the motive behind the attack and whether it was linked to Rath’s political activities.

According to officials, the CBI is examining Sagar Sonkar’s repeated calls to the local office of the rival political party and is trying to identify the individual with whom he was allegedly in contact. The agency has also examined his call detail records as part of the investigation.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Sagar had worked with an MLA belonging to the rival party until 2020 before subsequently switching political allegiance to the BJP. The agency’s suspicion regarding his alleged links with the rival party reportedly grew after investigators found numerous calls between him and the party’s local office.

The CBI is also investigating the timeline and planning behind the alleged assassination plot. According to officials, the agency has found indications that the plan to eliminate Rath had been in the works since December 2025, although it was allegedly postponed or changed several times for various reasons.

Rath was considered an important figure in Adhikari’s political campaign in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Investigators are now examining whether his political role and connections were among the factors behind the alleged plot.

The CBI is continuing to investigate the suspected political links, the identity of other people who may have been involved and the alleged motive behind Rath’s killing. The arrests of the two brothers are expected to provide further leads into the wider conspiracy, officials said.

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