Rahul Gandhi will remain Congress President; core committee dissolved

Rahul Gandhi will remain Congress President: Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi will remain the Congress President, the party said on Wednesday, adding that the Congress Core Committee had been dissolved after the rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi was, is, and will remain the Congress president, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Wednesday, after days of uncertainty over Gandhi's offer to quit the post.

Surjewala made the remarks after senior Congress leaders met here informally under the guidance of A K Antony and discussed the party's strategy and preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Gandhi, who has said he wants to give up the presidency after the Congress defeat, did not attend the meeting. His mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi too did not attend as she is in Rae Bareli, from where she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma were present in the meeting.

Surjewala said the Congress Core Committee stood dissolved after the elections.

(With inputs from agencies)