Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails in hilly area of Maharashtra

Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails in hilly area of Maharashtra

The derailment occurred between Kasara and Igatpuri stations in Maharashtra. This rail-route goes through hilly area which may have caused Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express to derail.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: July 18, 2019 8:31 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@CENTRAL_RAILWAY

No injuries have been reported in Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailment

Railway traffic in the hilly section of the Central Railway has been affected as one trolley of the second coach of the Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed in Maharashtra early on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred between the Kasara and Igatpuri section around 3.50 am and no injuries have been reported, a Central Railway official said, adding that train had departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"The restoration of the traffic is on. Only down line is affected, while services at middle line & UP line are available for traffic," the official said. "Therefore, there won't be much effect on traffic movement."

The Central Railway has set up a helpline number 022-22694040 at the CSMT for the passengers to enquire about the derailment.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNo 'controversial' content will be part of DU's curriculum: Varsity officials