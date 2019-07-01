Mumbai: Goods train derailed at Ghat section between Jambrung, Thakurwadi; inter-city trains cancelled

Image Source : ANI Goods train derailed at Ghat section in Mumbai

Inter city trains departing from Mumbai for Pune (down direction) were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on down line infringing middle line early Monday.

The incident also led to the diversion of some long-distance trains travelling from Mumbai via Pune, to Igatpuri.

The derailment was reported at Ghat section between Jambrung and Thakurwadi (Karjat Lonavala section).

Commenting on the incident, CPRO, Central Railway said local trains will not be affected due to the derailment.

"Local trains will not be affected due to the derailment, however, they may be delayed slightly due to heavy rains," he said.

Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains since the onset of monsoons. A number of trains and flights were derailed in the past couple of days, owing to the heavy downpour in the city.

Video: Goods train derails in Mumbai