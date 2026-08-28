Will India buy battle-tested Javelin anti-tank missiles from US? Ambassador Sergio Gor drops big hint

New Delhi:

In a significant development, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday dropped a big hint and said India is planning to procure the US-made Javelin anti-tank missile system, in a development that could further strengthen defence cooperation between New Delhi and Washington."BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system," Gor said in a post on X.

Know all about anti-tank missile system?

It should be noted that the Javelin is a portable anti-tank missile system that was jointly developed by Lockheed Martin and RTX for use against armoured targets. The system has been widely deployed by the US and allied forces.

The shoulder-fired system features an automatic guidance mechanism that allows the missile to track its target after launch, enabling the operator to take cover and avoid counterfire. Soldiers or Marines can also reposition after firing or reload to engage another threat. The missile uses an arched top-attack trajectory, climbing above its target before striking areas where armour is weaker.

How to use the anti-tank missile system

The gunner selects the target using a cursor, after which the command launch unit sends a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile. Its soft-launch design allows the system to be fired safely from enclosed structures, including buildings and bunkers.

The Javelin was developed and produced for the US Army and Marine Corps by the Javelin Joint Venture, involving Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona.

It’s an opportunities for co-production between India and US

In this regard, Gor added that the proposed procurement could also create opportunities for co-production between India and the United States, as defence cooperation between the two countries reaches "record high levels".

The announcement from the US ambassador comes amid India's expanding procurement of US defence equipment. The US State Department in November last year had approved a potential USD 93 million sale to India covering up to 100 Javelin systems and 216 Excalibur guided artillery projectiles.

As India already operates Excalibur ammunition with its M777 howitzers, the United States and India have signed a framework for a major defence partnership last year aimed at strengthening interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. India has also acquired several US-made defence platforms, including Apache and Chinook helicopters, C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and M777 howitzers.

With inputs from ANI

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