Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbaikars look to heavens as Moonsoon continues to cause trouble

Image Source : AP Mumbai rains (Representative image)

Rains continue to lash Mumbai and surrounding areas. Monsoon arrived late in Mumbai but it poured on arrival and how.

Heavy rains ensured that the delay for well compensated for. In two days, heavy showers ensured that 97% of required rainfall in the month of June was covered in just two days.

Heavy rains in the catchment areas has meant that water levels in dams that supply water to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are rising.

Here are the LIVE updates of Mumbai rains:

7:38 am - Heavy showers in the early hours of Monday caused waterlogging