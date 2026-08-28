Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force invites suggestions to reform public examinations | Details

New Delhi:

The government has opened a public consultation process to seek suggestions on overhauling India's public examination system, with a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani inviting inputs from students, parents, teachers, experts and other stakeholders. The initiative comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the protests that followed in July. The developments led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and triggered changes at the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The HPTF has been asked to examine the existing framework for public examinations and recommend comprehensive changes covering the way exams are designed, conducted and secured. According to the government, the larger objective is to build an examination system that is robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready. The recommendations will cover examinations conducted by the NTA as well as the broader public examination ecosystem. The task force has now launched a consultation exercise to gather views from people and organisations directly or indirectly connected with competitive and public examinations.

Who can submit suggestions?

The consultation is open to a wide range of stakeholders. Students and examination candidates, parents, teachers, academic institutions, examination-conducting bodies and organisations that commission tests have all been invited to participate. The government has also sought views from subject specialists, technology professionals, industry bodies, civil society organisations and other interested groups. The broad consultation is intended to bring different perspectives into the reform process, particularly from those who experience or manage the examination system at various stages.

Focus areas include exam security, design and malpractice

Stakeholders can submit recommendations on several aspects of public examinations. These include the conduct and security of exams, the design of question papers and assessment methods, as well as governance and accountability mechanisms. The task force is also seeking suggestions on how examination-related malpractice can be prevented, detected and addressed effectively. Inputs can also focus on strengthening mechanisms for dealing with complaints and ensuring that candidates and other stakeholders receive timely and transparent communication.

Technology and computer-based testing also under review

The consultation has placed considerable emphasis on the role of technology in strengthening examinations. Stakeholders have been encouraged to suggest ways to make computer-based testing more secure and reliable. Suggestions are also being sought for creating and expanding examination infrastructure. The task force wants inputs on how technology and infrastructure can be used to make the examination process more efficient while maintaining security and fairness. Another important area is the creation of an inclusive examination framework that improves access for candidates across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups.

Student well-being among key concerns

The government has also invited suggestions on measures that can improve student well-being during the examination process. Apart from examination security and technology, stakeholders can therefore raise issues concerning transparency, grievance redressal and communication with candidates and other participants. The HPTF has also kept the consultation open to suggestions beyond the listed areas, allowing stakeholders to recommend any other measures they believe could strengthen India's public examination system.

How and when can stakeholders submit inputs?

Suggestions can be submitted to the High-Powered Task Force until September 13, 2026. Stakeholders can send their inputs through the task force's dedicated examination reforms portal. Submissions are also being accepted by phone, WhatsApp and email. The consultation is open in English, Hindi and regional languages, allowing participants to submit their views in the language they are most comfortable with.

The examination reforms portal is available at https://examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in. Stakeholders can also call 1800-180-4747 or send “hptf” via WhatsApp to +91 78270 42830. Inputs can also be emailed to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in.

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