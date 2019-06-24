Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. 4 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh train derailment

4 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh train derailment

According to the official, one of the carriages of the Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from Sylhet, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal's banks.  

IANS IANS
Dhaka Published on: June 24, 2019 10:31 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

At least four people were killed and about a 100 others injured when a train derailed in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district, an official said on Monday.

The fire service official told Xinhua news agency that the accident took place at around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the official, one of the carriages of the Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from Sylhet, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal's banks.

According to the official, rescue services were at the scene and the death toll might increase.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. 

Also Read:  7.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; no tsunami warning issued

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryUK falling behind in race to engage with India, warns UK Parliament inquiry Next StoryChinese military tests heavy aerial delivery with unmanned transport aircraft  