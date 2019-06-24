4 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh train derailment

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

At least four people were killed and about a 100 others injured when a train derailed in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district, an official said on Monday.

The fire service official told Xinhua news agency that the accident took place at around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the official, one of the carriages of the Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from Sylhet, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal's banks.

According to the official, rescue services were at the scene and the death toll might increase.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.