Monday, June 24, 2019
     
7.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; no tsunami warning issued

The quake struck at 9.53 a.m. with the epicentre at 245 km northeast of Maluku Baratdaya and the depth at 231 km under sea bed.

June 24, 2019
A massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia's Malaku province on Monday. However, the quake did not trigger any tsunami warning, authorities said. 

The quake struck at 9.53 a.m. with the epicentre at 245 km northeast of Maluku Baratdaya and the depth at 231 km under sea bed, an official told Xinhua news agency.

"This quake's epicenter was located very deep at sea bed, so that it is not potential to trigger tsunami," the official added.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. 

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it sits on a quake-impacted zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

