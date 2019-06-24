Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo

The earthquake, which was registered at 9.11 a.m., had its epicenter on the coast of Chiba - a prefecture located west of Tokyo - at a depth of about 60 km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.  

IANS IANS
Tokyo Published on: June 24, 2019 9:39 IST
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo. (Representative Image)
Image Source : PTI

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo. (Representative Image)

Japan's capital Tokyo and its surrounding regions were hit by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Monday, although no tsunami alert was issued and no significant damage has been reported so far.

The earthquake, which was registered at 9.11 a.m., had its epicenter on the coast of Chiba - a prefecture located west of Tokyo - at a depth of about 60 km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Related Stories

In Chiba, Tokyo and Kanagawa (south of the capital), the earthquake was felt strongly, reports Efe news.

This tremor took place less than a week after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the northeast of Japan on June 18, which triggered a tsunami alert throughout a wide coastal area and left around 20 people injured.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active areas. As such, it suffers earthquakes with relative frequency and its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand strong tremors. 

Also Read: Strong earthquake strikes Japan coast, leaves 21 injured

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPakistan:14 killed as vehicle plunges into Indus river