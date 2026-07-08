'Man-made disaster' or weather calamity? Kerala govt vs contractor after 5 killed in Wayanad landslide

Wayanad, Kerala:

Kerala ministers on Tuesday termed the landslide at the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad a "man-made disaster", alleging that it was caused by the unscientific dumping of excavated earth rather than natural causes. The contractor executing the project, however, rejected the allegations, attributing the incident to exceptionally heavy monsoon rainfall and maintaining that all prescribed safety and environmental protocols had been followed.

Addressing reporters, Minister T Siddique said the incident was not a natural landslide but the result of improper disposal of excavated soil at the project site. He added that all injured persons admitted to WIMS Hospital were in stable condition.

"This is not a natural landslide. It is a man-made one. It occurred due to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth," Siddique said.

The minister said concerns over the manner in which excavated material was being dumped had been raised earlier following heavy rains in Wayanad. According to him, authorities had directed officials to assess the situation, remove the accumulated earth and suspend work if required.

"The government will examine why this happened and why the earlier directions were not followed," he said.

Siddique further alleged that excavated earth had similarly been dumped at the Wayanad Township project, where houses are being built for survivors of the 2024 Wayanad landslides. He said the district had received around 256 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

The minister said an NDRF team from Meenangadi had reached the site, while another team from Kozhikode had also been deployed. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services had already launched rescue operations.

He added that the Wayanad district collector had reached the spot and that Kerala State Disaster Management Authority chairman Sekhar Kuriakose had been tasked with coordinating rescue efforts. Authorities were also trying to determine whether more people remained trapped beneath the debris.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramesh Chennithala also described the incident as a "man-made disaster", saying it could have been avoided if the construction company had complied with directions issued by the district administration to remove the large quantity of excavated earth.

"It is certainly a man-made disaster. If the company had removed the dumped earth, this incident would not have occurred. It is an ecologically sensitive area prone to natural disasters," he said while speaking to reporters in Kollam.

Contractor rejects allegations, cites exceptional rainfall

Responding to the allegations, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the contractor executing the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel project, said the landslide was triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall during the active monsoon season and not by any violation of construction norms.

Expressing grief over the incident, the company said its immediate priority was to support rescue and relief operations while extending full cooperation to the district administration and emergency response agencies to account for all personnel at the site.

In a statement, the company said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala, while preliminary data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority indicated that Wayanad received approximately 265 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, among the highest recorded in the district this monsoon season.

According to the company, the rainfall was nearly nine to ten times higher than the average rainfall recorded on a typical July day and amounted to more than one-third of Kerala's average rainfall for the entire month of July.

Dilip Buildcon maintained that the project was being executed in strict compliance with all engineering, environmental and safety approvals. It said that, given the project's location in an ecologically sensitive region, the work was subject to multiple layers of regulatory oversight, including monitoring by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee, and that all excavated material was being handled in accordance with the approved methodology.

Also read: Wayanad's tragic history of landslides and the reason why natural disasters keep coming back | EXPLAINED