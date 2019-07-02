Mujhe Bahar Nikaalo: 10-year-old trapped under Malad wall collapse debris cries for help

Malad wall collapse

At least 18 people have been killed and several injured after a wall collapsed in Malad's Pimpripada area of north Mumbai at around 2 am on Tuesday. A 10-year-old girl was among people trapped under the debris and was crying for help.

Rescue workers were working hard to get a 10-year-old girl Sanchita out of the debris. A rescue worker Sanchita Nalawade told reporters the girl got a 10-year-old girl out of the debris.

"Shortly after the wall collapsed, we rescued a child from underneath the debris. This girl Sanchita has been crying for help since 2 am," the worker, a local resident, said. "Mujhe bahar nikaalo," has been her repeated plea, he said.

The girl's continuous scream for help from under the debris set off a massive rescue effort. Sanchita's faint voice could be heard calling out for water to drink, said a local resident.

"Water was getting accumulated since it began raining heavily several hours ago. It created massive pressure on the wall. It soon gave way," a resident said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for a speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," the chief minister tweeted.

A public holiday has also been declared in all government as well as private schools and colleges, for today.

