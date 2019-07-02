Mumbai Rains: 16 dead as wall collapses in Malad East, rescue operations on

Image Source : ANI Mumbai rains: Wall collapses on hutments in Malad East

At least 16 people died, while 13 others have been injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Mumbai's Malad East. The incident was reported in Pimpripada area early Tuesday.

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is present at the spot as the rescue operations continue.

Many are still feared trapped inside the debris of the wall.

According to the sources, the RRC Mumbai had received a call about the incident at nearly 2 am. As of now, nearly 3 to 5 people are feared trapped inside the rubble.

The team is also having a dog squad at the spot. Fire officials and police are also present at the spot to retrieve those caught up inside the debris.

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared a public holiday in all government and private offices in Greater Mumbai today.

A holiday has also been declared in all government as well as private schools and colleges, for today.

